Arunachal: District level coordination meeting cum Orientation on VPRP held at Yupia

YUPIA- A one day district level coordination meeting cum orientation on Village Poverty Reduction Plan (VPRP) for various line departments and PRI members was held at DC conference hall, Yupia on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by Mrs. R. Karlo , EAC.

The programme organised by ArSRLM in collaboration with the District Administration seeks to encourage formulation and integration of community demands plan prepared by the SHG network into the Gram Panchayat Development plan(GPDP).

Miss Mobia Yassing, BMM ,ArSRLM, Doimukh spoke about VPRP and it’s Integration in GPDP.

Also Read- DC Papumpare asked officials to organise “Melas” in interior places

She dwelt in length about the components of VPRP like entitlements, livelihood, public goods ,services, resource development plan and social development plan.

Miss Mobing also spoke about the formation of SHGs and the role of women in starting SHGs from Village organisation to Cluster level federation.

Dr Mihin Lali, Asst. Director , SIRD & PR who was the resource person highlighted role of panchayats in creating a vibrant Gram Panchayat development program ( GPDP) by organising regular gram sabhas.

He emphasized on the need for collaboration between departments and PRI members in formulating effective GPDPs to bridge the developmental gaps at the grassroot levels.

Dr.Lali also pointed out the absence of stakeholders during gram sabhas which is a negative trend and derails the concept of People’s plan campaign.

“The People’s plan Campaign seeks a holistic and inclusive plan in a structured manner for development plans by seeking demand based inputs from all the sectors like health, Sanitation, drinking water etc,” Dr. Lali added while exhorting for active participation.

Raju Gishing , Thematic Head, DMMU, Seppa spoke about Gender Campaign 2.0 and advocated the need to form Internal complaint committee and Grievance redressal committee at all work place.

Also Read- Teachers play an integral role in a student’s life, says DC Papumpare

During the interactive sessions that followed the PRI members unanimously expressed the need for such trainings and meetings to “bridge the knowledge gap between the government functionaries and the PRI members.”

Later the house took a pledge towards ending the Gender Based Violence (GBV).

Project Director, Admin Officers, ZPMs , Hods and officials from ArSRLM attended the meeting.