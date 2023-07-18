ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: DC Tawang calls meeting to improve quality of education

Addressing the house DC Tawang said that we all must pay back to our society by contributing for its development.

Last Updated: July 18, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: DC Tawang calls meeting to improve quality of education

TAWANG-    In a move to improve the quality of education in the government schools of Tawang district, Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, Kanki Darang today called a meeting with Adl. DC Lumla, Tashi Dhondup, Adl. DC Jang RD Thungon, EAC Kyidphel Tsering Chedon, DDSE Tawang Hridhar Phuntsok, and all the school adopters of Tawang and Kyidphel block.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the house DC Tawang said that we all must pay back to our society by contributing for its development. He said that school adopters from this academic year onwards should focus on academic achievements alongwith material requirements of the school.

Arunachal: preliminary meeting on proposed visit of Dalai Lama to Tawang

Asked all the adopters to visit their respective school once every month and submit progress report.

Related Articles

He asked DDSE Tawang to call review meeting quarterly and meeting with all the headmasters, teacher incharge of every school in respective sub divisional headquarters under the chairmanship of ADCs.

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates CM HELPS centre at Tawang

DDSE Tawang requested the school adopters to attend school assembly and PTA meetings. He further suggested that a column in the report of adopters should be added reflecting initiative made by adopter in the development of school.

The other members present in the meeting also placed their suggestions for improving quality education in government schools.

Tags
Last Updated: July 18, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

NHSRC Team from the Centre visits Arunachal Pradesh

NHSRC Team from the Centre visits Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Expresses Concern Over declining performance in School Education

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Expresses Concern Over declining performance in School Education

MP Rajya Sabha Nabam Rebia called for collective efforts to ensure school campus are free from encroachments during a tree plantation and drug  awareness program organised by APPDSU

Arunachal: school campus should be free from encroachments- Nabam Rebia

AAPSU opposes implementation of UCC in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal To Get Three Doppler Radar Stations Soon: Kiren Rijiju

Arunachal: District Library, Namsai celebrates National Reading Month

Arunachal: District Library, Namsai celebrates National Reading Month

Arunachal: Avenue plantation drive held at Ziro

Arunachal: Avenue plantation drive held at Ziro

US Senate Committee Recognises Arunachal Pradesh As Integral Part Of India In A Snub To China

US Senate Committee Recognises Arunachal Pradesh As Integral Part Of India In A Snub To China

Keep Arunachal out of UCC purview, AITF urges Law Commission

Keep Arunachal out of UCC purview, AITF urges Law Commission

Arunachal: Drug Awareness Programme held at Yazali

Arunachal: Drug Awareness Programme held at Yazali

Arunachal: Dry flower making training programme inaugurated at Ziro

Arunachal: Dry flower making training programme inaugurated at Ziro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button