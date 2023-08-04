ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: DC Papum pare Issues the first Trade license online

Papum Pare Trade Development Office onboards on Ease of doing business portal.

Last Updated: August 4, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: DC Papum pare Issues the first Trade license online

YUPIA-     Deputy Commissioner Papum Pare Cheechung Chukhu handed over the first Trade License approved and issued through an online single window portal under Ease of Doing Business (https://eodb.arunachal.gov.in) to Ms. Tao Tossum for her fast food centre, in a small ceremony at DC Office, Yupia on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arunachal: Meeting held to discuss ‘Meri mati mera desh‘ campaign

This is the first new trade license issued through the online single window portal. The entire process of issuing the new trade license was completed in a single day.

The first beneficiary Ms. Tao Tossum expressed her gratitude to DC Yupia for prompt delivery of public service.

Related Articles

Highlighting about the online facility Trade Development Officer,  Tai Arun said that ,”This single window portal for ease of doing business which  has been developed and managed by the Planning and Investment Division, Department of Finance, Planning & Investment, Government of Arunachal Pradesh is simple and hassle free. Public won’t have to visit office to obtain new trade license; they can directly apply online.”

Inspector Mrs Tabia Amko and other officials attended the program.

Tags
Last Updated: August 4, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: PKWS felicitates meritorious students and achievers

Arunachal: PKWS felicitates meritorious students and achievers

AAP To Contest Lok Sabha, Assembly Elections In Arunachal Pradesh In 2024

AAP To Contest Lok Sabha, Assembly Elections In Arunachal Pradesh In 2024

Governor visits Border Post¸ addresses a public meeting at Zemithang

Governor visits Border Post¸ addresses a public meeting at Zemithang

Arunachal: Narrow escape for passengers as car gets caught in water burst in Upper Siang

Arunachal: Narrow escape for passengers as car gets caught in water burst in Upper Siang

Itanagar: Book and souvenir released to mark the culmination of Dree festival by CCDFC 2023

Itanagar: Book and souvenir released to mark the culmination of Dree festival by CCDFC 2023

Arunachal: Governor visits Smart Class

Arunachal: Governor visits Smart Class

Itanagar: plantation drive on the occasion of World Tiger Day

Itanagar: plantation drive on the occasion of World Tiger Day

Arunachal: Tani Hali Tara inaugurates several development projects

Arunachal: Tani Hali Tara inaugurates several development projects

Arunachal: Siang Mirror group donates relief to Gateh village fire victims of Payum circle

Arunachal: Siang Mirror group donates relief to Gateh village fire victims of Payum circle

Arunachal: Governor paid tributes to Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, MVC

Arunachal: Governor paid tributes to Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, MVC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button