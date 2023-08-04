Arunachal: DC Papum pare Issues the first Trade license online

YUPIA- Deputy Commissioner Papum Pare Cheechung Chukhu handed over the first Trade License approved and issued through an online single window portal under Ease of Doing Business (https://eodb.arunachal.gov.in) to Ms. Tao Tossum for her fast food centre, in a small ceremony at DC Office, Yupia on Thursday.

This is the first new trade license issued through the online single window portal. The entire process of issuing the new trade license was completed in a single day.

The first beneficiary Ms. Tao Tossum expressed her gratitude to DC Yupia for prompt delivery of public service.

Highlighting about the online facility Trade Development Officer, Tai Arun said that ,”This single window portal for ease of doing business which has been developed and managed by the Planning and Investment Division, Department of Finance, Planning & Investment, Government of Arunachal Pradesh is simple and hassle free. Public won’t have to visit office to obtain new trade license; they can directly apply online.”

Inspector Mrs Tabia Amko and other officials attended the program.