Arunachal: DC Lower Siang Inspects Ongoing Projects in Koyu Circle, Emphasizes Timely Completion and Quality

LIKABALI– Deputy Commissioner Lower Siang, Rujjum Rakshap today conducted an extensive inspection of key developmental projects under Koyu Circle, focusing on road connectivity, bridge construction, and educational infrastructure.

He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Dr. Marngam Kaki, PWD (Nari Division) Executive Engineer Karow Rukbo, DDSE Marte Koyu, UD & Housing Executive Engineer Tassar Taro, and District Planning Officer Henge Riba.

The DC inspected the blacktopping of the road from Kora Administrative Centre to Tene Camp, expressing concern over delays.

Also Read- Youth Congress Stages ‘Aakrosh Dharna’ at TRIHMS Over Alleged Medical Negligence Death

He instructed the department to accelerate progress without compromising quality, stressing that “better connectivity is essential for overall development and easing public hardship.”

At the Pikte Bridge over the Simen River, Rakshap reviewed the work and highlighted its importance in strengthening regional connectivity. He also checked road-cutting works to connect Koyu, Tabiripo, and Lipin villages, calling them crucial for linking remote communities to the rest of the district.

Also Read- Human Rights of Arunachal Demands Removal of Health Minister Over TRIHMS Tragedy

Rakshap inspected school building projects across Koyu Circle, directing the DDSE and executing agencies to ensure timely completion with proper infrastructure for a better learning environment.

The Deputy Commissioner urged all officials and agencies to work with sincerity, dedication, and accountability, reiterating the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure, connectivity, and grassroots service delivery.