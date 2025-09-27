Arunachal

Arunachal: Daporijo Mourns the Passing of Pioneering Business Leader Mrs Nete Yamak Kena

She passed away earlier this week at Adithya Hospital, Dibrugarh, Assam, after a prolonged illness.

Last Updated: 27/09/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Daporijo Mourns the Passing of Pioneering Business Leader Mrs Nete Yamak Kena

DAPORIJO-  The community of Daporijo, headquarters of Upper Subansiri district, is observing a period of solemn mourning following the demise of Mrs.  Nete Yamak Kena, a celebrated matriarch and one of the region’s earliest female entrepreneurs. She passed away earlier this week at Adithya Hospital, Dibrugarh, Assam, after a prolonged illness.

Mrs Kena’s entrepreneurial journey began in the 1970s, a time when civil infrastructure and commercial activity were minimal in the newly established district. By establishing her retail enterprise, she pioneered women’s participation in local commerce, contributing to the socio-economic development of Daporijo and inspiring generations of women to pursue self-reliance and entrepreneurship.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- ICAR Basar Hosts Training on Quality Seed Production for Arunachal Farmers

The news of her passing has drawn condolences from across Arunachal Pradesh. Gumjum Haider, Former State Information Commissioner, expressed his grief, calling Mrs. Kena a “bedrock of the community” and acknowledging her invaluable contribution to the district’s growth.

Mrs. Kena is survived by one daughter, three sons, and numerous grandchildren, all of whom are committed to upholding her legacy of integrity, resilience, and community service. The family has announced that the last rites and final ceremonies will be held in Daporijo, with details to be shared publicly.

Also Read- ICAR Basar Concludes 3-Day Training on Sustainable Poultry Practices for Tribal Farmers

Her passing marks the loss of a true pioneer whose vision and determination helped shape modern Daporijo, leaving an enduring imprint on the community.

Tags
Last Updated: 27/09/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Nationwide Shramdaan “Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” Observed at Ziro

Arunachal: Nationwide Shramdaan “Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” Observed at Ziro

Arunachal: Tawang Tourism Gets a Boost with Capacity-Building Training for Stakeholders

Arunachal: Tawang Tourism Gets a Boost with Capacity-Building Training for Stakeholders

‘Aroma of Arunachal’: Cooking Competition Showcases Tribal Flavours on World Tourism Day

‘Aroma of Arunachal’: Cooking Competition Showcases Tribal Flavours on World Tourism Day

Arunachal: APWWS Conducts Legal Rights Awareness Programme at Tuting

Arunachal: APWWS Conducts Legal Rights Awareness Programme at Tuting

Also Read- Assam Bids Tearful Farewell to Zubeen Garg: Lakhs Gather as State Declares Three-Day Mourning

Arunachal: Adi Artistes Association Pays Tribute to Musical Legend Late Zubeen Garg in Pasighat

Arunachal: West Kameng Bandh Concludes Peacefully Amid Ongoing Teacher Posting Crisis

Arunachal: West Kameng Bandh Concludes Peacefully Amid Ongoing Teacher Posting Crisis

Arunachal: Mini Secretariat, Yachuli Recognized as Clean Public Space Under Swachhata Hi Seva 2025

Arunachal: Mini Secretariat, Yachuli Recognized as Clean Public Space Under Swachhata Hi Seva 2025

Arunachal: Ojing Tasing Dedicates State & District PRI Training Centre to the People

Arunachal: Ojing Tasing Dedicates State & District PRI Training Centre to the People

Arunachal: Mega Legal Awareness Programme Conducted at Yachuli, Empowering Marginalized Communities

Arunachal: Mega Legal Awareness Programme Conducted at Yachuli, Empowering Marginalized Communities

Arunachal: TWS Women Wing Leads Green Initiative with “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” Plantation Drive in Pasighat

Arunachal: TWS Women Wing Leads Green Initiative with “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” Plantation Drive in Pasighat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button