Arunachal: CoSAAP mourns Pate Tatung Demise

ITANAGAR- The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has deeply mourned the sudden demise of Pate Tatung, elder brother of Pate Marrik, President (CoSAAP) at the age of 61 years on 10th June 2021 at DCH, Chimpu at 0400 hrs* .

The families of CEC, CoSAAP is equally grieving and sharing the pain and sorrow as if, we have lost our own member of the family.

Born to Lt. Pate Tako and Smti. Pate Yayum on 15.05.1960, at Pate Village in present Kra-Daadi districts. Lt. Pate Tatung started his primary schooling from Amji Primary School in Palin Circle and studied at Harisingsa town in Udalguri district in Assam and then passed class-X (ten) from Govt. Higher Secondary School, Ziro in 1978. While continuing his further studies at Saint Anthony’s College at Shillong, he joined State Govt. Service in Economics & Statistics Department in 1979 at Shillong and completed his graduation in 1983. He left Govt. Service as S.I. (Economics & Statistics) in 1989 and contested from 18-Palin-Chambang Assembly Constituency in the year 1990.

Lt. Tatung was pioneer of first Generation of Laa Ponglu family, i. e. Charu, Pate Taring and Tem clans and first Matriculate and Graduate of Laa Ponglu family. Lt. Tatung was social activist with very straigthforwad character, who does not tolerate any type of injustice. He was a torch bearer of Ponglu family as a whole and Pate clan in particular. He was true guide and fatherly figure in Ponglu society, fondly respected and loved by all sections of society.

Lt. Pate Tatung was a true believer of Christianity from early 70s when he studied at Harisinga in Assam and contributed immensely in furtherance of Christian Community till his last breath. At the time of his demise, he was Managing Director of Kids Kingdom School, D-Sector, Naharlagun.In his demise, we have lost a brave heart, a true mentor of the family & society and above all a pioneer of many social & educational fields, who will be remembered forever.

He left behind his wife, namely Smty Winny Pate [Who is working as a Section Officer (S.O) in AP Civil Secretariat], 4 Sons, 3 daughters, 5 grand children and 4 brothers including Shri Pate Marik President (CoSAAP) and Director, Administrative Training Institute (ATI).

CoSAAP, the apex employees’ organization of the state conveys its deepest condolences to the bereaved familiy members and Pray for Eternal Peace of the Departed Soul. CoSAAP also pray for the speedy recovery of Smti. Winny Pate and Sonny (widowed and second son of the deceased) who are still on treatment at DCH, Chimpu.