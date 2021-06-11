Arunachal: YouTuber Paras Singh gets bail from CJM Court

ITANAGAR- YouTuber Paras Singh on Friday granted bail from Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court, subject to furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000. He was was arrested for his purported racial remarks against Congress MLA Ninong Ering.

Singh was arrested on May 26 by a Special Investigating Team (SIT) of Arunachal Pradesh, with the help of Ludhiana police, following which he was brought to Itanagar.

The Paras, who was released from judicial custody, will now head back to Ludhiana, Said police sources.

Paras had uploaded a video in his Youtube Channel, ‘Paras Official’ commenting on Ering’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a ban on a game called ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’. In it, Singh commented on Ering’s appearance saying he did not “look Indian” and claimed that Arunachal Pradesh was not a part of India, but in China, causing widespread outrage in Arunachal and Northeast.

On May 24, Ering filed an FIR saying that Singh made “racist comments” and “hurt the sentiments of Northeast and especially Arunachal Pradesh.”

The incident later triggered a Twitter storm with more than 30 organisations from the northeast demanding that the region’s history and culture be included in the NCERT curriculum.

Singh was subsequently booked under sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for “inciting ill will and hatred” against the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

