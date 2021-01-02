Arunachal: Church, houses gutted in Fire at Nginu village in Longding

LONGDING- A Catholic church and four houses gutted in fire a incident at Nginu village in Longding district after New year’s celebration on 1st January, 2021.

According to sources, Nginu Village Catholic church was gutted down by fired accident and the church. The Hyms, Bible, music instruments, altar, Chair, statue, and many more items were gutted in fire.

Four Houses besides the church also sustained to lose as villager rushed and unveiled the roof of houses in order to prevent the brazing of fire from spreading over village as houses were constructed mostly by Bamboo and palm Leaves.