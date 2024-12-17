Arunachal: Career Counseling Conducted for Underprivileged Students of East Kameng

SEPPA- In an inspiring initiative to empower the youth of East Kameng, a group of passionate young officers from the East Kameng District Administration organised a career counseling session at PM Shri School, JNV Seppa, under the empowering banner of Yuva Drishti.

This initiative reflects the deep commitment to shaping the future of the next generation, using their own life experiences as a beacon of hope and guidance for students.

In a region where opportunities often feel scarce, these officers gave students the confidence to look beyond immediate challenges and explore endless possibilities.

The event featured esteemed officers Nirkun Bui, CO Pipu, James Dado, CO Seppa, and Yomgam Marde, CO Seppa, David Koyu, CO Bameng, Mekory Dodum,TDO, and Bini Hiffo, Asst. Professor who spoke at length to discuss various issues that the students face in their journey.

With over 200 enthusiastic students in attendance, the session left them not just inspired, but armed with the knowledge, confidence, and determination to pursue their dreams fearlessly.

This initiative serves as a shining reminder that no matter how tough the circumstances may seem—whether in East Kameng or anywhere else—there is always hope that each one can contribute voluntarily and meaningfully for the welfare of the society.