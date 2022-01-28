Arunachal: BRO organizes blood donation camp

ADVERTISEMENT

PASIGHAT- Celebrating the country’s 73rd Republic Day with rest of the country on 26th January 2022, a blood donation camp was organized by Border Road Organization’s ( BRO )Project Brahmank unit based at Raneghat under Pasighat here in East Siang district in coordination with the blood bank unit of Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat.

The blood donation camp was organized by the Headquarter of Chief Engineer, Project Brahmank at central MI Room Chief (P) in which several personnel from GREF/BRO, army officer etc participated, informed Dr. Dilem Modi, i/c blood bank, BPGH, Pasighat.

As per sources from BPGH, Pasighat, the donated blood units will be kept at the blood bank of Pasighat hospital from where needy patients are provided free bloods. The total units of blood donated is not known exactly, but the life saving noble initiative of armed forces and BRO were squarely appreciated by the entire common citizen.

“There couldn’t be a better day other than 26th January, the Republic Day to organize the blood donation camp where commitment of BRO and army personnel for the welfare of the general public were also displayed beyond their nation protecting services”, said Dr. Modi from BPGH, Pasighat.