Arunachal: BJP Arunachal Pradesh held joint Executive Meeting of Morchas

ITANAGAR- BJP Arunachal Pradesh joint Executive Meeting of Morchas (Mahila, Yuwa, Kishan, Minority and ST Morcha) held at DK Convention center, Itanagar today.

Addressing the meeting Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that Arunachal Pradesh is one of the most beautiful places with lots of potential in all front. He shares his experience of hard works from grassroot level to deputy chief minister of the state. He suggested morchas and karyakartas to work hard and sacrifice for the party and party will definitely reward in due course of time.

He said that 75 years of Indian Independence unsung heroes of the state who fought for the Indian Independence have been recognized by the Government of India with the help of national museum and archive.

BJP State President Biyuram Wahge said that morchas are the soldier of the party and the govt and their role is one of the most important role for the party and the govt, so morchas should come forward and protect and defend the govt as an when required.

He said that wills power and patience is only having with BJP party, what party and Govt. did for the welfare of the peoples the state should be reach at the grass root level.

He stressed on the use of social media in right way and warns the karyakartas who are comments against the govt and party leaders may initiate disciplinary action. He appeals all morchas to work hard for the greater interest of the people of the state.

Zingnu Namchoom who is also the convener of 9 years celebration of Modi Govt. highlighted series of programs to be organized in the state during the month long in the state.

Smti Hagio Aruni state President Mahila Morcha, Ram Tajo state President Yuwa morcha, Dungolee Libang State President Kishan Morcha. Hinium Tacho state President ST morcha, Pema Ngawang State President minority morcha highlighted on various activities assigned by New Delhi office to them on 9 years completion of Modi govt in the state.