Arunachal: Kamalung Mossang, inaugurates Ticket Counter for the Gandigram Helipad

GANDHIGRAM- Minister for Urban Development and Food & Civil Supply, Kamalung Mossang, inaugurated the long-awaited Ticket Counter for the Gandigram Helipad (Helicopter Service) today, aiming to enhance public transportation convenience. The event was attended by Sunny K Singh, DC Changlang, Ibom Tao- ADC Miao, EAC Vijaynagar, public leaders, SP Changlang, and other officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Mossang appreciated the construction agency for maintaining quality. He highlighted that while the long-pending 158km Miao-Vijaynagar road connectivity is almost completed, the introduction of air services for Gandhigram region especially during any kind of emergency will greatly benefit the region’s residents.

The new Ticket Counter for the Gandigram Helipad brings a sigh of relief to the local populace, who have long awaited such a facility to enhance public transportation and the introduction of air services adds an extra layer of emergency transportation support. The inauguration of the Ticket Counter marks a step forward in ensuring better connectivity and transportation options for the residents of Gandhigram, he added.

Further, Mossang also reviewed the progress of various ongoing projects in the area, including the eagerly anticipated construction of the MV road. He urged the construction agency not to compromise on the quality, emphasizing that improving road connectivity is his utmost priority, as well as a dream project of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The completion of the 158km Miao-Vijaynagar road connectivity will be a significant milestone, Minister Mossang’s review of ongoing projects, including the MV road, indicates the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure in the region.