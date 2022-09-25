ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Bhalukpong-Tawang connectivity snap due to landslide

Three vehicles, including an oil tanker, were washed away by mud slips on Saturday evening.

September 25, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Bhalukpong-Tawang connectivity snap due to landslide

ITANAGAR- Landslides triggered by incessant rains snapped road connectivity between Bhalukpong and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, a officials said.

Three vehicles, including an oil tanker, were washed away by mud slips on Saturday evening, Bhalukpong police station officer-in-charge D Bagra said.

The vehicles were swept away when they were crossing block point at 46 km Point near Lumum waterfall, he said, adding that the drivers of the vehicles escaped unhurt.

Watch Video

Related Articles

The Bhalukpong-Charduar-Tawang Road, which is the lifeline for civilians as well as defence forces, connecting Bhalukpong in West Kameng district to Tawang district near the China border, has been affected by landslides at several places, West Kameng’s deputy commissioner Karma Leki said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leki advised commuters to use the Orang-Kalaktang-Shergaon-Rupa-Tawang Road instead.

The deputy commissioner said that the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is working to clear the road.

Tags
September 25, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH DEKHO NORTHEAST VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Orientation on Hamara Vidyalaya Held in Namsai

Arunachal: Orientation on Hamara Vidyalaya Held in Namsai

September 22, 2022
Arunachal: Health Check-up Camp cum Mela held at Yingkiong

Arunachal: Health Check-up Camp cum Mela held at Yingkiong

September 22, 2022
Arunachal: Search ops for Tapi Mra, Niku Dao called off

Arunachal: Search ops for Tapi Mra, Niku Dao called off

September 22, 2022
Arunachal: Govt constitute high-level panel to probe APPSC paper leak case

Arunachal: Govt constitute high-level panel to probe APPSC paper leak case

September 21, 2022
Arunachal: Aspirants organize a unique protest by crowdfunding for APPSC

Arunachal: Aspirants organize a unique protest by crowdfunding for APPSC

September 21, 2022
Arunachal: MoS Pratima Bhoumik visits Namsai

Arunachal: MoS Pratima Bhoumik visits Namsai

September 21, 2022
Arunachal: ED carries out search operations in TAH compensation case

Arunachal: ED carries out search operations in TAH compensation case

September 21, 2022
Aruachal: Security Forces Apprehend Two Cadres Of NSCN (K-YA) In Changlang

Aruachal: Security Forces Apprehend Two Cadres Of NSCN (K-YA) In Changlang

September 21, 2022
Arunachal paper leak scam: APPSC cancels AE (Civil) recruitment exam

Arunachal paper leak scam: APPSC cancels AE (Civil) recruitment exam

September 20, 2022
Arunachal: Tage Taki outlines roadmap for Ziro’s prosperity

Arunachal: Tage Taki outlines roadmap for Ziro’s prosperity

September 20, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button