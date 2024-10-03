ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Awareness program on flora fauna preservation held

The MP ( Rajaya Sabha ) Nabam Rebia who joined the program suggested to form a committee at Panchayat level and Circle for protection of flora and fauna.

Last Updated: October 3, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Awareness program on flora fauna preservation held

OMPULI- The Ompuli Panchayat Youth Association in collaboration with the District Administration and Divisional Forest Office, Banderdewa organized an awareness programme for preservation of flora and fauna at   Ompuli on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti .

The MP ( Rajaya Sabha ) Nabam Rebia who joined the program suggested to form a committee at Panchayat level and Circle for protection of flora and fauna.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

“ The committee should ensure that   the Arm license of the Wildlife offenders should be cancelled and the GBs and PRIs of respective panchayat should spearhead in  the movement for protection of flora and fauna, “ the MP added.

DFO Tana Topu Tara and CO Fema Taku also spoke about the preservation of flora and fauna.

Also Read- Chum Darang, confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss 18

The  MP later participated in a tree plantation program at Nabam Takhe Govt. Middle Residential School, Ompuli.

Taba Rama, ZPM , ADC Sagalee Mrs. Yame Higio,  Mori Riba, DFO Sagalee, Mrs. Fema Taku, CO Toru, all the GBs, PRIs, Public and students attended the awareness program.

Tags
Last Updated: October 3, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

 A mega health mela held at Longding, Tezu and other district across Arunachal Pradesh on October 1, 2024.

Arunachal: Mega Health Mela Held at Longding and Tezu

Arunachal: RGU, Youth Volunteers Lead Dikrong River Cleanup

Arunachal: RGU, Youth Volunteers Lead Dikrong River Cleanup

Arunachal: Governor lays foundation stone for new RGU administrative building, inaugurates RGU Library annex building

Arunachal: Governor lays foundation stone for new RGU administrative building, inaugurates RGU Library annex building

Arunachal: Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates Regional Office of SBI in Namsai

Arunachal: Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates Regional Office of SBI in Namsai

A Mega Health Camp, walkathons, cyclathon, social services were organised across Papum Pare district on 2nd October 2024. 

Arunachal: Mega Health Camp, walkathons, cyclathon, social services held across Papum Pare

Aruachal: Namgey Tsering felicitates teachers of Tawang constituency

Aruachal: Namgey Tsering felicitates teachers of Tawang constituency

Nirmala Sitharaman tells Arunachal Pradesh govt to adopt cluster development approach

Nirmala Sitharaman tells Arunachal Pradesh govt to adopt cluster development approach

Arunachal: CHF organised Demonstration of Production Technology of Job’s tear & Adzuki Bean

Arunachal: CHF organised Demo of Production Technology of Job’s tear & Adzuki Bean

Arunachal: Legal aid clinic inaugurated at Mebo Police Station

Arunachal: Legal aid clinic inaugurated at Mebo PS

Arunachal: 7th Poshan Maah 2024 concludes

Arunachal: 7th Poshan Maah 2024 concludes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button