OMPULI- The Ompuli Panchayat Youth Association in collaboration with the District Administration and Divisional Forest Office, Banderdewa organized an awareness programme for preservation of flora and fauna at Ompuli on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti .

The MP ( Rajaya Sabha ) Nabam Rebia who joined the program suggested to form a committee at Panchayat level and Circle for protection of flora and fauna.

“ The committee should ensure that the Arm license of the Wildlife offenders should be cancelled and the GBs and PRIs of respective panchayat should spearhead in the movement for protection of flora and fauna, “ the MP added.

DFO Tana Topu Tara and CO Fema Taku also spoke about the preservation of flora and fauna.

The MP later participated in a tree plantation program at Nabam Takhe Govt. Middle Residential School, Ompuli.

Taba Rama, ZPM , ADC Sagalee Mrs. Yame Higio, Mori Riba, DFO Sagalee, Mrs. Fema Taku, CO Toru, all the GBs, PRIs, Public and students attended the awareness program.