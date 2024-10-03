Arunachal: Commissioner SDE inaugurates Course on Computer Concept at ITI Yupia

YUPIA- A two-month free Course on Computer Concept (CCC) organized by Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (SDE) in collaboration with National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) was inaugurated by Commissioner SDE Saugat Biswas at Govt. Industrial Training Institute, Yupia here today.

The 90 hours CCC course would be imparted to 37 ITI trainees who would be taught and skilled with the basics of computer to prepare them for jobs in IT related sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, SDE Commissioner Saugat Biswas said computer literacy has become essential these days to get jobs either in Govt. or private sector. ‘Govt. jobs are scarce to find these days and our youth need to be computer literate and skilled in order to be employable in Govt. or private sector jobs’, he remarked, while adding that the training programme has been brought at the doorsteps of the ITI trainees instead of them going to the market or NIELIT to learn computers.

While informing that the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship had earlier undertaken finishing courses and placement drives for the ITI passed out trainees to find jobs for them, Biswas also informed that the Department was leaving no stone unturned in improvement of the ITI infrastructure including up gradation of the computer laboratories and roping in best instructors to ensure that trainees at the ITI’s receive the best of the training and get skilled to be eligible for jobs in either Govt. or Private sectors.

While highlighting the background of NIELIT, Director R.K Singh explained that the main focus of NIELIT was skill development and capacity building programme for youth of the country.

He also said the CCC training programme designed at NSQF level-2 would also be conducted at all the seven existing ITI’s of the state. ‘This year we plan to cover the ITI’s of Yupia, Ziro and Roing after which we will reach out to ITI’s of Balinong, Tabarijo, Sagalee and Dirang’, he informed.

The NIELIT Director further informed that subsequent high end trainings on Artificial Intelligence, Diploma in Computer Science etc. would also be undertaken in due course of time to prepare and skill the youth in digital literacy to be employable at private sectors.

The CCC training programme between the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and NIELIT was conceptualized by Commissioner SDE Saugat Biswas, who had written a letter to NIELIT Director General at Delhi urging NIELIT to provide computer literacy to ITI trainees of Arunachal Pradesh. The Rs 5000/- CCC course is made available free of cost to ITI trainees willing to be computer literate.

Assistant Director Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Gyati Kacho, Principal ITI Yupia K.V Lincon, faculty members of ITI Yupia and trainees attended the inaugural function.