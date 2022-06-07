Arunachal: Awareness meeting on drug and gambling menace organized at Rani village

PASIGHAT ( By-Maksam Tayeng )- An awareness meeting on drug and gambling menace was organized at Rani village under Sille-Oyan circle today by local Self Help Groups of Rani village, ‘Ane Bodum Raseng and Sun Raising Raseng’ in collaboration with Women Against Social Evils (WASE) and Tax, Excise & Narcotic department, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh today.

The speakers from Rani village’s SHG and other village members informed in the meeting that, drug menace in the village and the area is growing day by day with several youths falling prey it. They also informed that gambling like Housie is also widely played in which several women are also involved. The villagers including SHGs have appealed the concern department and the police to initiate measures to stop the menace of drugs and gambling in the area. Due to growing numbers of drug edicts in the village, the incidents of theft are also increasing day by day and the situation is posing a great threat to the peace and tranquility of the village and its area, said some of the villagers.

Speaking on the sideline of the drug and gambling menace meeting, WASE President, Yamik Dulom Darang and Secretary, Joya Tasung Moyong said that the like minded village women need to form an anti-drug committee at the lines of WASE so as to fight against the growing drug menace.

Both Yamik and Joya said that people of the area, especially those living near Assam-Arunachal boundary need to be very vigil about the movements of drug paddlers in the area, as drug suppliers from Assam usages the drug edicts of Arunachal to sell their drugs in Arunachal villages and towns like Rani, Sille-Oyan, Pasighat, Mebo and even at far flung towns like Aalo in West Siang and Yingkiong in Upper Siang district.

Both WASE leaders who have been fighting against drug menace in the district from all these years have also raise a serious concern over supplies of Drugs in Arunachal Pradesh from neighbouring Assam’s Jonai and Leku-Jhelum areas.

While Tanon Tatak, Dy. Commissioner Tax, Excise & Narcotic in his speech termed the growing drug menace in the area as national and international concern. The Tax, Excise & Narcotic and police department alone can’t curb out and tackle the drug menace in the area and Tatak requested the state government to impart required trainings to the police personnel and narcotic department to specifically deal with the drug menace in the society.

In the meeting, the members from SHGs, All Rani Students’ Union, Rani Baane Kebang, WASE and Narcotic and police jointly committed to form an Anti Drugs Committee and the committee assured to start working on fighting against the drug and gambling menace from today onwards.