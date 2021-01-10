Arunachal: APSGPA decides to raised demand for implementation of 7th CPC

NAHARLAGUN: The Arunachal Pradesh state government pensioners Association (APSGPA) has decided to once again pursue their demand before the state govt for implementation of 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) of government of India’s recommendation.

The governing body meeting of Arunachal Pradesh state government pensioners Association (APSGPA) held today at D Sector wherein all the issue and genuine grievances of pensioners were discussed.

During day long deliberation executive members of the organization shared their problems being faced by them and their family members and also by those who got retired from the long years of services for the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

APSGPA, President Lod Kojee inform the media that “we have our governing body meeting after almost a year later due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Several executive members from various parts of state and takes part. All the invitees and members has shared their views, suggestion and advice”. Kojee said.

The major issue is “the implementation of 7th CPC recommendation appropriately with the employees in respect of pre-2016 pensioners/family pensioners and non-payment of arrear fixed medical allowance for 9 month wef 01. 07.2017 to 31.03. 2018” Kojee said.

There are around 40000 retired Arunachal Pradesh state government employees but exact figure is yet to finalized as several passed away in course of time. He said adding that we have given our full time in our service in the development of state and we have played our responsibility and sincere effort with dedication in building the new Arunachal Pradesh. Our genuine demands should not be undermine and need to be considered and approved by the state government.

But We have meet the Raj Bhawan secretariat and other leaders of state but the top leader and bureaucrat are the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary and we are going to submit another Memorandum to CM and Chief Secretary for immediate consideration of our genuine demand within a month. He said.

The pensioners association has no other option but to take the help of judiciary for rectification of disparities and discrimination toward pre-2016 pensioners/ family pensioners of Arunachal Pradesh retired government employees. The APSGPA President added.

He further also appeal the state government to constitute a cell for helping the retired pensioners in updating their documents and help them in getting their pension/ family pension smoothly and timely.

Vice President Chukhu Tallar, General Secretary A T Ghosh, Dr. G. Yomcha, DP Dutta, Tage Habung, Malo Tagio, DK Deb among other also address the gathering.

A two minutes silence was also observed as a mark of respect for several members of the organization who has passed away due to several reasons in 2020.