Arunachal: APCC urges Bamang Felix to supply quality PPEs for frontline workers

ITANAGAR- As there is rise in COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh, Yangbiu Takik, chairman, Labour Cell, APCC appealed urged Home Minister Bamang Felix to supply quality PPEs for frontline workers.

Further he urged Home Minister to organize extension awareness programme on COVID-19, free distribution of essential commodities to the poor and needy, door to door COVID vaccination and to generate concrete guidelines for frontline workers as MLAs of other constituencies are doing.

In a Press statement, Takik stated that ” the spread of virus to the rural districts perhaps will be heightened especially district which has regular communication with capital city such as Kurung Kumey district.

While talking the stock of current situation in Kurung Kumey district, Chairman, Labour Cell, APCC condemned Bamang Felix, Home Minister for confining himself to capital city and not prompt in making his home constituency/district equipped to fight the pandemic.

Kurung Kumey faces unique COVID-19 challenges like lack of awareness on COVID-19, limited supply of clean water, lack of supply in essential commodities, ill equipped and insufficient public health centers, said Yakik .

Rural household income has an effect as economic activity slowed down due to lockdown and natural calamities. Significant portion of families in the district are poor farmers denied of relief measures.

The district is not well equipped with proper infrastructure, health officials, medical professionals, PPEs and SOPs/Guidelines to fight COVID-19. In the light of such severity, Chairman Labour cell, APCC appeals to Home Minister who is also an elected MLA from the District to take stock of the area.

Meanwhile, Takik also appealed to the general public of Kurung Kumey District to cooperate with the District Administration during this pandemic time.