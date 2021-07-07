Legendary actor Dilip Kumar dies at the age of 98

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has died at the age of 98. He leaves behind a legacy of films that spanned six decades, and gave Hindi cinema some of its most enduring classics.

Dilip Kumar’s funeral will take place later in the day, it was announced via his official Twitter account. “Burial today at 5:00 PM. Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai,” the tweet read.

With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return. – Faisal Farooqui — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021

He had been admitted to hospital after experiencing breathlessness on June 30, Faisal had said. On June 6, Dilip Kumar was hospitalised after a similar complaint.

Born Mohammed Yusuf Khan, Dilip Kumar debuted as an actor in the film Jwar Bhata (1944). In a career spanning over five decades, he worked in over 65 films. He is known for roles in films such as the romantic Andaz (1949), the swashbuckling Aan (1952), the social drama Daag (1952), the dramatic Devdas (1955), the comical Azaad (1955), the epic historical Mughal-e-Azam (1960), the social dacoit crime drama Gunga Jamuna (1961), and the comedy Ram Aur Shyam (1967).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet wrote ” Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world.