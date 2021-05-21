Arunachal: APCC observes  Former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s 30th death anniversary   

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) observes 30th Death Anniversary of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi today at Rajiv Bhawan, Itanagar.

On the eve, all the congress party leaders and workers organized prayer meeting for the COVID19 victims and frontline workers who are fighting against invisible enemies of the humanity across the country and the world.

In memory of Rajiv Gandhi, Nabam Tuki, President APCC distributed quintals of rice to villagers at 15th Sagalee Constituency and had awareness generation programme on COVID19 SOPs and its appropriate Behaviour

Further, APCC-COVID19 Monitoring Committee (CMC) led by Gyamar Tana also undertaken relief initiatives such as distribution of rations to Destitute Home at HaraHapa Prayer Centre, Nyishi Baptist Church Council (NBCC) Prayer Centre and Mother Teresa Home here at Itanagar Capital Region (ICR).

The seven members APCC-COVID19 Monitoring Committee (CMC) includes Joro Doka GS, APCC, Mrs Tarh Monika Takam Secy, Kipa Rokio VP APYC,.Giogi Ganga VP APYC, Mrs Taw Nachi Chukhu , VP APMC , Giogi Achung ,GS APYC.

At the District level, Sethai Sena – Secy APCC and Mrs Pinna Kitnal Muklom- VP Arunachal Pradesh Mahila Congress (APMC) distributed packed lunch to COVID patients of Community Health Centre (CHC) Miao ,Changlang Dist. And also essential items (rations) were handed over to M/O I/c CHC Dr H.Jongsam .

Etra Linggi, President DCC Lower Dibang Valley distributed fresh organic farm vegetables in neighbourhood to express brotherhood at this time of pandemic.

The entire programme ended well with condemnation of terrorism and pledging to advocate humanity, love and compassion.