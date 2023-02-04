Arunachal: Anpum village celebrates 1st ever Anpum Day with the theme- ‘rise, awake and united forever’

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In a bid to keep up the united spirit of its people despite having faced one of the major catastrophe of nature ‘the flood’ in recent past wherein the entire village was washed away and the village had to be dislocated, the people of Paglam village under Dambuk Sub-Division of Lower Dibang Valley district observed its 1st ever Anpum Day on Friday amidst the presence of more than 2000 villagers and 200 other invitees from the neighboring villages.

In the celebration, village’s Head Gaon Burah, Ripson Perme was invited as a Chief Guest who on his part passed on the history of the Anpum village to the younger generation by narrating the history of the village by also recalling the great fathers of the village who had established the village. The President of the Anpum Day celebration, Bormoson Pangging said that, the Anpum day is being celebrated in loving memory of the founding fathers of the village and to keep the oneness feelings within the villagers.

The people of the Anpum needed a unification and togetherness after the Dibang flood washed out the entire original village in the year 2014-15 added Pangging stating 3rd February will be observed as Anpum Day in future too.

Speaking on the occasion, Oiboram Lego, former ZPM from the village, advised the Anpum Day Celebration team to make an in-depth research on the history of Anpum village geographically and culturally.

Special invitees like Ranpok Perme, a retired ADC from Namsing village also appreciated the initiative of the Anpum Day Celebration committee who also advised the villagers of Anpum to keep their spirit high and work harder to improve the society and the new village. Circle Officer Lim Modi encouraged the villagers to stay united and also advised the student community of the village to do hard work and focus on goals.

The Bango Secretary of the Anpum village, Monitong Milli also spoke on the occasion and the celebration was successfully conducted by the active participation and organization from all groups of Anpum village (all Sirum).

The people of Anpum village are struggling hard to set things alright and better after the village was washed away and displaced by floods and also fighting against every odds of the present day like drug addiction etc. In such a struggling situation of Anpum village, the state government also needs to pay extra attention and extend support to them by providing every benefit from the state government.