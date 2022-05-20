Arunachal: Alumni Meet of Rama Krishna Mission School, Deomali held

DEOMALI- Attending the Alumni Meet of the Rama Krishna Mission School, Narottam Nagar at Deomali in Tirap this evening, Chief Minister Pema Khandu made a proposal to the alumni of the school – partner with the government to construct a state of the art convention hall befitting the institute’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.

“This hall we are sitting now is little congested for the growing number of students each year. As a pay-back to your alma-mater are you all ready to contribute in construction of a new convention hall in partnership with the state government?” he asked to a thunderous roar of ‘yes’.

Khandu explained that the state government is competent enough to sanction funds for the construction but it is the duty of the alumni of the school, especially those who are now well-to-do citizens, to payback.

“For every requirement we look up to the government. Yes, government is there for that only but at the same time, we need to change our mindset. We need to ask what we are giving back to the institutions that made us what we are,” he observed.

Though not an alumnus of the school, Khandu assured to donate for construction of the new convention hall from his personal sources.

To take the proposal forward and to a logical conclusion, Khandu gave the responsibility on two chief engineers, one retired and one still serving the state government – Kenjum Ete and S Sumnyan – both alumni of RKM Narottam Nagar.

With so many doctors, engineers, bureaucrats, businessmen and politicians like Education Minister Taba Tedir (RKM Aalo), Legislative Assembly Speaker P D Sona (RKM Aalo), Agriculture Minister Tage Taki (RKM Aalo), IT Minister Wangki Lowang (RKM Narottam Nagar) and several erstwhile and present day MLAs as alumni of the Mission, Khandu observed the task at hand (construction of the convention hall) will not be an issue.

Khandu said that the school has a huge campus – about 290 acres, and has a big scope for development. He called upon the ex-students and the educated lot of the society to brainstorm along with the authorities of the mission and make a proper plan for development and expansion of the school, established way back in 1971.

“We are late starters in all spheres. So the first generation educated and affluent people have to contribute. Leaving everything upon the government will not work,” he claimed.

While expressing surprise that the RK Mission Alumni meet is being held for the first time on the institute’s 50th year of inception, Khandu advised the members to meet annually or at least once in two years.

“The alumni association of any institution has a great role to play in further progress of their alma mater,” he added.

Wangki Lowang and Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao were also present on the occasion along with officials of the district administration.

Khandu will be revisiting the school on Saturday accompanying Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is the chief guest of the school’s golden jubilee celebrations.