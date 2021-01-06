Arunachal: Alo Libang launches ‘National Viral Hepatitis Control Program’ (NVHCP) 

ITANAGAR: Health Minister, Alo Libang launched the ‘National Viral Hepatitis Control Program ( NVHCP) in the State today, at the Model Treatment Center, TRIHMS Naharlagun.

Speaking on the occasion Health Minister said that the newly opened Model Treatment Centre at TRIHMS under the NVHCP will cater to the hepatitis patients in the State by providing diagnostic facility, free treatment, and free medicines.

He mentioned that hepatitis has become a dreadful disease which need serious attention and added that it is the right time to work for total eradication of hepatitis from the State.

The Ministry of Health is targeting to eradicate hepatitis ‘C’ by the year 2030, the Minister added.

The State Nodal Officer for NVHCP, Dr L. Jampa presented an overview and present status of the Program in the State.

Speaking as the Guest of Honour of the function, P. Parthiban, IAS Secy (Health & FW), said that the Capacity building of Medical Officers, Lab technicians, Pharmacists under the program will be ensured within three months and another Model Treatment Center for Hepatitis patients will be made operational at BPGH Pasighat.

Dr Moji Jini, Director TRIHMS, informed the gathering that the prevalence of Hepatitis B in Arunachal Pradesh was one of the highest in the country and that the launch of NVHCP will be especially beneficial for the State for screening, diagnosis, and management of hepatitis patients.

The launching programme was attended by Dr. Hage Ambing, CMS-TRIHMS along with doctors and nurses of TRIHMS and officers from the DHS

C.R Khampa, Mission Director-NITM assured full support to the programme under the umbrella of NHM. The NVHCP programme is expected to cover the entire state upto the grass root level during this year.