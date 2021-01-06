People of Arunachal and Assam shall maintain the relationship of brotherhood-Dilip Saikia

ZIRO: The people living in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam has been maintaining the relationship and need to maintain a good relationship of brotherhood to avoid any boundary dispute in future. Said BJP MP and National General Secretary I/C Arunachal Pradesh Dilip Saikia.

There may be difference of opinion but everything would be resolved after consultation with both the state government. The historical, political, social and cultural relationship shall always be maintained. He said.

Saikia was speaking to media after a marathon meeting of Mandal executives, district executive members at BJP office in Lower Subansiri district today.

“ I have been given the responsibility to take care of party activity of Arunachal Pradesh and it was my 2nd visit but 1st official visit” he said.

On Tuesday there was a meeting of Core group of the party at Itanagar and also attended BJP legislature meeting and discussed various issue of the party and other, he said.

Our target is to give good governance to the people of state and we will see that several entrepreneurship, horticulture, agriculture developmental schemes in state are arrived and welfare of the masses are done. he added.

Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, BJP state President Biyuram Wahge, District President Likha Togu, district Incharge Likha Maj, Ziro and Yachuli Mandal President among other address the meeting..

Vice President Nani Lajie, General Secretary Z Namchoom, Nalong Mize, Secretary Tadar Niglar, Yuva National Secretary Nani Opo among others were present during the meeting at Ziro.

Saikia also visited the Lord Sideshwarnath temple at Ziro.