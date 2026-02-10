Arunachal: ABK East Siang Mourns Death of Tarung Panggo

PASIGHAT— The Adi Baane Kebang East Siang District Unit (ABKESDU) has expressed deep sorrow over the untimely demise of its Upper Legong Banggo and President of the ABK Bilat Circle Unit, Tarung Panggo, who passed away following a road accident on February 8.

A delegation of the ABK East Siang District Unit, led by Dijhi Tamuk, along with Apaying Perme, Vice President (Protocol), Nong Tapak, Vice President (Administration), Talop Darang, Advisor, and Dr Onyok Pertin, Advisor, visited the family of the deceased on Monday. The team attended the last rites and offered condolences and a wreath in memory of the departed leader.

According to ABK officials, Tarung Panggo, aged 60, met with a fatal road accident on the Mirem–Mikong–Jonai road on Sunday evening and later succumbed to his injuries. He was an active member of the Adi Baane Kebang and had earlier served as a teacher and an Anchal Samity Member before taking charge as President of the ABK Bilat Circle Unit.

Nong Tapak, Vice President (Administration), ABK East Siang District Unit, said that the late Panggo played an important role in community affairs and organisational activities, and was widely respected for his dedication and service.

Late Tarung Panggo is survived by his wife, one son and four daughters. Expressing condolences, Dijhi Tamuk said that his death is a significant loss to the Adi Baane Kebang and the wider Adi community.