Indian Delegation Meets Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister

A high-level Indian delegation met Sri Lanka’s Foreign Affairs Minister in Colombo, discussing bilateral ties, cultural links and tourism, followed by interaction with the Indian diaspora.

Last Updated: 10/02/2026
1 minute read
COLOMBO— A high-level Indian delegation led by Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel, Governor of Madhya Pradesh, and Chowna Mein, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, called on Vijitha Herath, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, and Ruwan Ranasinghe, Deputy Minister of Tourism, in Colombo.

The discussions focused on the strengthening of India–Sri Lanka bilateral relations under the leadership of Narendra Modi. Particular reference was made to India’s timely assistance to Sri Lanka during periods of economic and humanitarian crisis, which, officials said, has contributed significantly to building mutual trust and cooperation. The meeting also highlighted the deep civilisational ties between the two countries, rooted in shared cultural, spiritual and historical traditions.

During the interaction, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein spoke about the enduring links between Arunachal Pradesh and Sri Lanka through Theravada Buddhist traditions. He noted that despite the geographical distance, monks from Namsai in eastern Arunachal Pradesh regularly travel to Sri Lanka for higher studies, Abhidhamma teachings and religious discourses, strengthening spiritual exchanges and promoting the message of Lord Buddha. He also underlined Arunachal Pradesh’s potential in cultural, spiritual and eco-tourism.

The Indian delegation was accompanied by Satyanjal Pandey, Acting High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka; Devika Lal, Counsellor (Economic and Commerce); Navya Singla, First Secretary (Political); Saurabh Sabhlok, First Secretary (Economic and Commerce), from the High Commission of India in Colombo; and Shreyash Manoj Kumar, ADC to the Governor of Madhya Pradesh.

Later, the dignitaries interacted with members of the Indian diaspora residing in Sri Lanka. The delegation appreciated the diaspora’s contribution to Sri Lanka’s economy and society across business, education and professional sectors, while maintaining their cultural heritage and community ties. Gratitude was expressed to the Acting High Commissioner for facilitating the interaction.

As part of the visit, the delegation also toured cultural and heritage sites in Galle, reflecting the shared historical and maritime connections between India and Sri Lanka.

