Arunachal: AAPSU expresses it’s displeasure over implimentation of Itanagar Smart City Mission

Itanagar- In a press statement the All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) expressed its strong displeasure at zero Tangible achievements in implementation of schemes under AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and urban Transformation) and Itanagar Smart City Mission.

AAPSU president Hawa Bganag who issued the statement, said that ” hundreds of crores of Rupees have been pumped in by Govt of India for beautification, Modernization, basic Infrastructure developments and IT enabling of state Capital city since last couple of years but till date no tangible achievements have been done by the implementing agencies.

It is also learnt that deployment of incompetent, corrupt and in-experienced junior level officers have been the main reason for failure in timely implementation of schemes particularly in the Engineering wing of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) and Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Ltd.

There are no storm water drainage systems, Sewerage Management Network and Septage Treatment Plant are seen around the state capital Region despite the provisions for the same under AMRUT. The components of the AMRUT consist of capacity building, reform implementation, water supply, sewerage and septage management, storm water drainage, urban transport and development of green spaces and parks, said the statement.

There are serious overlapping in schemes implemented by Engineering departments with those carried out by other Government Departments/ Agencies; bills are being drawn against same drains and retaining walls by various departments.

Despite Govt of India aspiring and putting all efforts to improve lives of people in the urban spaces through Schemes like Smart City Mission & AMRUT, faulty implementation, negligence, incompetence and misappropriation of funds have resulted in the exact opposite. Further, the projects that have been taken up under these schemes also remain unknown despite funds received by the Govt. of India, mentioned in the staement .

Therefore, authorities concerned are requested to intervene and weed out all the functional/in-charge officers and deploy full-fledged qualified officers for effective administration and tangible achievements of the much-hyped schemes of Govt. of India. AAPSU president said in his statement.

Itanagar was recently ranked as 7th dirtiest city of India. This is a serious matter which needs to be addressed by the State Government. All the officers/officials responsible for siphoning of funds under AMRUT and various schemes under the Itanagar Smart City Mission should be taken to task immediately, Bagang said.

Further, the Union shall strictly monitor the implementation of AMRUT and all schemes under Itanagar Smart City Mission and a committee regarding this shall also be formed.