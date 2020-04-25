Arunachal: A Villager of Ledum Village contributes Rice & Vegetables to Admin and Police department

Pasighat- Bani Siram, a local resident of Ledum Village, East Siang District has come forward and contributed Rice and vegetables to the Administration and Police Department of Bilat and Ruksin circle respectively yesterday.

Despite coming from a humble background, and being a school dropout, Bani wanted to make this contribution as a gesture of gratitude and respect to all the officials who are working tirelessly to keep the people safe and healthy.

He carried out this drive under the aegis of ‘Destination Ledum’, an organization constantly working towards the upliftment of local economy, rural tourism and environmental development in and around Ledum.

He, along with Tanong Taloh, village Secretary of Ledum and Johny Modi, a forest official, delivered four hundred kg local rice and organic vegetables to the CO office, Bilat, FRU Ruksin and Police Station, Ruksin in the presence of Token Saring, SDPO Ruksin.

Bani also requested the administration to check the poor connectivity problem in Ledum, prevalent of which, the village is almost entirely cut off and is unable to receive updates and information on the pandemic situation and also hinders the communication with their family members settled outside.

According to him, due to network issue, he couldn’t carry out this drive sooner as he had intended to.

Ledum, which is generally a rich source of local crops and organic vegetables is willing to put up their produce in the town markets under the initiative of Destination Ledum and requests the District Administration to permit them to do so as it will also help the villagers to sustain their livelihoods during this challenging period of lockdown.

The officials present came forward to appreciate this initiative of Bani and thanked him for the contribution and also urged the local youth to take inspiration from his generosity.