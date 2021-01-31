Arunachal: 2 minor students commit suicide in School Premises in Aalo

AALO: In a shocking incident, two minor school students ( a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy) reportedly died after they committed suicide in the premises of the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Yoji-Yora in Aalo the district headquarter of West Siang in the intervening night of 27 and 28 January. An official said.

West Siang SP Raja Banthia informed that prima facie it appears that both the students died by suicide and matter is under investigation.

Banthia said initial examination of the deceased’s bodies has been done. The Aalo police have registered an unnatural death case, and the matter is under investigation and other legal formalities are being done.

As per information both the students were in a relationship, and that the girl might have died by suicide first and the boy followed the same after seeing her dead. After conducting postmortem and legal formalities the bodies were handed over to the respective parents. SP further said.