CRPF provides 150 books to C Sector, Secondary School

Naharlagun

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 138 Battalion based at Senki View, Itanagar today provided books and other required materials to the C Sector, Secondary School under Civic Action Plan.

The CRPF 138 Battalion provided around 150 books, two book self, three tables for library with twenty chairs to the school. He also assured to provide a 500 ltr water tank within a week.

On the occasion, inaugurating the library, 138 Bn Commandant Paras Nath said that the main agenda of any security force is to maintain law and order, but apart from this the CRPF have been engaged themselves in several social welfare activities, and provide several required materials in educational institution and also among the villagers to maintain curial relation with them.

The forces also play games and sports and organise cultural programme so that the general public of rural area feel free with the security forces. He assured to support and guide those youths who wanted to join CRPF.

Govt. Secondary School C Sector, Headmistress Tarh Yaku in her address said that it is a great achievement that the CRPF authority of state have come forward to support the school. Such helping hand will not only help the school development but also encourage and motivate other organization and company to shoulder their hands to several other needy area of the society.

She inform that the school have been functioning as Pre Primary, Primary and Upper Primary from 1976 to till 2017 and upgraded to Secondary. The infrastructure of the school was in bad shape and needed lots of support from the government.

We got a big boost when the former chief minister Late Kalikho Pul paid a visit. after inspecting the pathetic condition of the school he immediately approved and sanctioned seven crore of fund for multi storied RCC building and it is in finishing stage and hope this infrastructure would one of the best building of government in the entire capital complex.

The school is now functioning properly and there are more than 1000 students with 37 teaching faculty. The result of the class X last year was also satisfactory in compare to several other school and hope that the result remain progress with satisfactory this year too. Yaku added.

Several officers from education dept, 138 bn. Teaching faculty and locals were present on the occasion.