Arunachal: Toko Welfare Association condoles demise of Toko Kapa

Itanagar

The Toko Welfare Association (TWA) expresses profound grief and sorrow over the sudden demise of Shri Toko Kapa (HGB) of Talo village, Lower Subansiri district, Arunachal Pradesh.

Leaving behind his wife, two sons and four daughters he died on 21st January, 2020 at his residence in Lekhi village, Naharlagun after a prolonged illness.

Born on 10.5.1961 late Kapa was a great orator and a good human being, he was instrumental in settling various disputes as HGB and GB, relating to issues of the village on boundary demarcation, women welfares, education and many more.

He was the pioneer in formation of All Talo Welfare Association (ATWO) from the erstwhile All Talo Youth Organisation in the early 1980s. He was appointed as the youngest Gaon Burah at the age of 20 years and was later elevated to the post of Head Gaon Burah in 1992 succeeding Late. Likha Tatam and was holding the post till date.

He also founded Gaon burah Association in Yachuli constituency and was the first President of the Association.