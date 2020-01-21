Arunachal: NIT students go on strike demanding permanent campus

Itanagar

College students from NIT, Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh today morning, walked out of college in protest against the non availability of permanent campus and minimal or complete denial of laboratory and library facilities.

Ever since the establishment of NIT Arunachal Pradesh in 2010, the Institute is being functional from a temporary campus situated in Yupia and the permanent campus is still under construction from the past 10 years with no sign of it’s complete functionality in near future.

The non availability of campus life and 15 kms distance between hostels and college has further aggravated the student’s plight which ceased the all round development of having a campus life. These issues are responsible for low placement scenario.

The only possible way to settle these ever iterating issues is to shift to permanent campus at Jote along with full facilities of accommodation, library and laboratories facilities for both students and faculty along with the director with the students are promised to be provided with each year and the execution of the same is nowhere to be seen.

The students of the Institute of National Importance have taken to sit for strike until all their demands are taken into account and proper action regarding the same is taken immediately.