Arunachal: Five buildings in Naharlagun declared as Containment Zone

Itanagar- On the basis of report of the Rapid Response Team (RRT) of Itanager Capital Region, Five buildings in Naharlagun has been declared as a Containment Zone on Monday, July 13. These buildings are

Tadar Nelda building at G. Extension

Tadar Mongku building. E-Sector

Upper Police Colony, E-Sector

Parboil house, E-Sector

Techi Mopung SPT house at Medical Colony. TRIHMS

The DC Capital has ordered that any unauthorized entry and exit into the notified Containment Zone is barred for a period of 14 ( fourteen ) days or till the area is declared “safe” by the health department.

The movement of people for supply of essential items and other emergency services shall be regulated and police/security guard shall be deployed by the SP, ICR in these containment zone , the order said.

The order further said that ” At present the perimeter of the containment area shall be the building areas and no buffer zone has been created as the scale is reportedly localised within these buildings as per contact tracing, however, the perimeter could be expanded subject to subsequent findings.