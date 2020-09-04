ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: 12-hours Dibang districts bandh by AIMSU 

Demanding compensation to families affected due to Multi purpose Dam projects.

September 4, 2020
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: 12-hours Dibang districts bandh by AIMSU 
ADVERTISEMENT

Roing:   The All Idu Mishmi Students’ Union (AIMSU) today called  a 12 hours Dibang Valley and Lower Dibang Valley district bandh from 5 am to 5pm demanding compensation to families affected due to Multi purpose Dam projects.

The bandh called ‘against the NHPC Ltd and the state government over their lackadaisical attitude towards the compensation matter.’

During the bandh AIMSU taken out  a peaceful rally protested infront of  NHPC office. They interacted with GM of NHPC,  BP Rao and  locked the office gate.

Watch Video 

The bandh is a part of democratic movement of AIMSU demanding compensation for  families affected due to  2880 Mega Watt, Multi purpose Dam projects to be constructed by NHPC.

The Union recently submitted 15 days ultimatum to NHPC to reply them about status of awarding of Compensations to project affected families  but they failed to respond, so today AIMSU conducted this democratic movement.

The AIMSU said that if the Government and NHPC don’t clear Compensation amounts to the affected families  then they will continue their movement.

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK BELOW
Tags
September 4, 2020
0 1 minute read

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button