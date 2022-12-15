ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh ,Research sub Committee meets DC Kra Daadi

December 15, 2022
PALIN-  A team of six member research sub-committee group B headed by prof. Tana Showren from Rajiv Gandhi University visited DC office of Kra Daadi District on 14th December’ 2022. DC Kra Daadi Higio in presence ADC Palin and Circle Officers, welcomed the team and expressed his pleasures on being the part of this research, he further said that this was a long awaited dream to recognise our own people as heroes who laid their life while protecting our motherland. History that was just heard through oral narration is finally getting scripted and bringing into record by the govt.

Prof. Showren highlighted that the purpose of this visit is to ascertain the real story, locations and to find out the kits and kins of those people whole lost their life during ‘The Miri Mission’, a British expedition carried out during the year 1911-12. The British who took the route of Subansiri River through Lakhimpur District of Assam- Kamle river- Tamen- Tali, confronted with the locals, and about 6 lives were lost during the confrontation.

The team proceeded towards Tali on 15th December 2022 for fact finding. They will cover areas of Langha, Ruhi, Sartam etc during the visit to ascertain the real locations of 1911-12 British expeditions. The team will be guided by Sorang Tania, ZPM Pipsorang, he has already done a research on the said expedition through collection of oral history from various sources.

December 15, 2022
December 11, 2022
December 10, 2022
December 10, 2022
December 10, 2022
December 9, 2022
December 9, 2022
December 9, 2022
December 8, 2022
December 8, 2022
December 8, 2022

