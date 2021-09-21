Two die after fire breaks out due to gas leakage in Bengaluru apartment

ADVERTISEMENT

BENGALURU- At least Two persons have died after a fire broke out at Ashrith Aspire apartment in Devarachikkana Halli in Bengaluru near IIM Bangalore on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place due to gas leakage in pipeline. Two residents eventually lost their lives in the fire , other residents managed to escape. According to the officials, the cause of the blaze was a cylinder blast.

Visuals of the incident show flames engulfing one side of the building, with thick smoke billowing from the site. Two people lost their lives in the incident, officials said.

One of the deceased was a woman, while the identity of the other deceased could not be ascertained.