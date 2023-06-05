Itanagar: Pema Khandu, Kiren Rijiju jointly inaugurate IMC office building

ITANAGAR- In a momentous event, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Minister for Earth Sciences jointly inaugurated the newly constructed office building of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC). Distinguished guests including Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Chief Secretary, cabinet ministers, and MLAs graced the occasion.

During his speech, CM Khandu extended his congratulations to the officials of IMC on the inauguration of the new building. He emphasized the need for the IMC to step up their efforts for the betterment of the capital region. Khandu assured the corporation of full support from the government for the all-round development of the IMC. He also urged the IMC to utilize the funds provided to them by the central and state governments wisely and effectively.

Furthermore, CM Khandu appealed to the residents within the IMC jurisdiction to extend their equal support to the corporation. He stressed the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility for overall development. Khandu expressed his belief that with the cooperation of the citizens, the city can achieve significant progress.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju highlighted the central government’s efforts in proposing two Smart Cities for the state. He urged the residents to practice civic sense in order to contribute to a clean and green Itanagar. Rijiju emphasized the importance of public support and called upon each individual to take responsibility for keeping the city clean. He also mentioned that the central cabinet has made decisions to allocate funds for the development and sustainability of cities. However, Rijiju stressed the need for judicious utilization of funds and urged the IMC to consider this aspect.

Earlier, Mayor Tamme Phassang informed the audience that in addition to the new office building, the IMC has acquired land for a Solid Waste Management Plant at Karsingsa and Dapoyarlo. The aim is to convert waste into energy and manure, considering that the IMC handles 66 tons of garbage daily. The IMC is also actively working on the establishment of Sewage Treatment Plants in the capital city.

Recognizing the significance of an efficient drainage system, Mayor Phassang appealed to the state government for support in implementing a proper drainage system within the IMC jurisdiction. Furthermore, he highlighted the need for permanent staff to be stationed at the IMC to ensure smooth operations.

The inauguration of the new IMC office building marks a significant step toward the development and betterment of Itanagar. With continued support from the government and active participation from the residents, the city is poised to make progress in various areas, including waste management, infrastructure, and cleanliness.