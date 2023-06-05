Arunachal: World Environment Day celebrated across the state

The world Environment Day celebrated across the Arunachal Pradesh along with the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

ZIRO- The World Environment Day was celebrated in a befitting way here today. On this occasion a bi-cycle rally was organized by G/138 Bn CRPF Hapoli participated by 40 riders from Ziro MTB Club, Ziro Cycling Club, St. Claret NSS riders and few enthusiastic bi-cycle riders of the valley.

Flagging-off the ceremony, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime, who led the rally from the beginning to end, commended the 138 Bn CRPF Hapoli for organizing the rally during the World Environment Day and in popular interest of youth of the valley. He urged the youth to understand the importance of conserving the environment, to stay fit and avoid drugs and alcohol in order to be able to contribute in nation building.

Officer Commanding G/138 Bn CRPF Hapoli Vikas Kumar said the event was organized with an aim to create awareness among the people of the valley on the ill-effects of rising pollution and health benefits of cycling. The rally started from the CRPF camp and covered both the twin townships of Ziro and Hapoli while also touching the villages of Tajang, Reru, Kalung and Hari covering a distance of 25 kms in all.

ITANAGAR- On the occassion of World Environment Day, in Dera Natung Government college, Itanagar,National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit, organised mass cleanliness drive followed by tree plantation in the entire college premises. Around 70 quick growing trees which do not need much water on a daily basis were planted near the college wall and in the various surroundings of the college. 200 NSS volunteers from different units of the college participated. Dr. M.Q. Khan the principle of the college briefed the importance of the world environment Day. He spoke on the ways to protect the environment and also encouraged the volunteers to take active part in the environment friendly activities

NERC Celebrates World Environment Day with #BeatPlasticPollution Campaign

The North-East Regional Centre (NERC) of G.B. Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (GBPNIHE) marked World Environment Day with a resounding call to action under the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution on 5thJune, 2023. The event, centered around the theme of “Ecosystem Restoration,” took place at Gellam Memorial High School and aimed to raise awareness among students and the public about the crucial need to protect our environment for future generations. The World Environment Day celebration drew more than 100 participants, including faculties and researchers from GBPNIHE.

ITANAGAR- To mark the World Environment Day-2023 celebration, NGOs-Youth Mission for Clean River and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society in collaboration with Polo Colony Youth Welfare Association and Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited organized a river cleaning drive here at Energy Park today. More than a hundred volunteered to clean up the clogged-up Yagamso River, removing about two trucks full of garbage from the river.

Highlighting about this year’s WED theme-‘Solutions to plastic pollution’- Mission Clean Yagamso Coordinator, Prem Taba said that there is a serious threat of plastic pollution to rivers and streams across the capital and the state. He stressed the importance of segregating the biodegradable and non-biodegradable wastes before giving them to municipal vehicles for proper disposal. “There will be serious consequences to the present and future generations if we do not look and address the menace of plastic pollution now,” he added.

BASAR- ICAR Research complex for NEH Region, Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar celebrated World Environment Day with great enthusiasm to ensure a healthy environment. In the event, Dr. L.K. Baishya (Head, ICAR, Basar) led the team of scientist and supporting staff in the tree plantation along the pond at Research Farm, Gori. On observing the existence of 50 years of World Environment Day, Dr. L.K. Baishya delivered a talk on creating a clean, green environment with a particular emphasis on the theme of “Beat Plastic Pollution”. The ICAR, basar also organised a drawing competition on this day to encourage children towards a green and clean environment to draw awareness on plastic pollution. The programme was concluded by plant distribution to the winners in the environment day drawing competition.

RONO HILLS- The World Environment Day celebration under Mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) at Rajiv Gandhi University took place on 5 July, 2023. The programme commenced with a plantation drive, symbolising the commitment to environmental conservation. The Honourable Vice – Chancellor, Registrar, Finance Officer, Controller of Examination, Director IQAC, Deans of different faculties, Heads of different department, statutory officer, research scholars and students actively participated in the programme. To mark this occasion, Prof. V.K. Jain, former Vice – Chancellor, Tezpur University, Assam delivered a ‘Special Lecture’ during the programme. He emphasised on the urgency of reducing carbon footprints and tackling plastic leakage. He also discussed on the importance of environmental health and the ethical dimensions of protecting our natural resources. Addressing the gathering, Prof. Saket Kushwaha, the Vice – Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University, emphasised on the sustainable practices, the reduction of singe-use plastic and proper disposal of plastic waste. He highlighted on promoting an eco-friendly campus and encouraged everyone present to take proactive steps towards a greener future. The Faculty of Environmental Science (Geography and Geology) was the organiser of the programme.