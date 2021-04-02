Itanagar: Pema Khandu interactes with IPS probationers

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today interacted with IPS probationers of 2018 and 2019 batch.

Home Minister Bamang Felix, Advisor Home Nyamar Karbak, DGP RP Upadhyaya and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said service for the country is paramount and lauded the young officers for joining the prestigious police service.

He extended his wishes to the IPS probationers for completion of their training and advised them to discharge their duty with full sincerity.

He also said IPS being a highly respected post, he urged them to always maintain the post with dignity and respect.

Stressing on the physical fitness of police officers, the CM said whenever on visit to districts, he participates in the morning jog with the local police officers to test their fitness level.

He said uniformed personnel must stand out from the crowd with their highly disciplined character and being physically fit.

The CM also spoke on cultural and natural diversity of Arunachal.