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Indian Army Celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Students in Mebo﻿

Students of Government Higher Secondary School, Mebo, tied Rakhis to Army personnel in an interaction aimed at strengthening trust, mutual respect and national integration.﻿

Last Updated: 28/08/2026
1 minute read
Indian Army Celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Students in Mebo﻿

PASIGHAT- The Indian Army celebrated  Raksha Bandhan with students of Government Higher Secondary School, Mebo, on Friday, using the occasion to strengthen its community connect and foster a closer relationship with the younger generation.

The celebration was organised by the Spearhead Division under the aegis of Spear Corps. As part of the programme, students tied Rakhis to Army personnel, symbolising a bond of trust, respect and affection. The gesture also reflected the students’ gratitude towards soldiers serving the nation.

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The interaction between the students and Army personnel was a key feature of the programme. According to the release, the engagement promoted camaraderie, mutual respect and national integration, while providing an opportunity to strengthen the emotional connection between the Army and the younger generation.

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The initiative forms part of the Army’s wider community-outreach efforts aimed at developing closer relationships with local communities. The Army said such engagements reinforce the ethos of “Nation First” and underline its commitment to relationships based on trust, unity and mutual respect.

The Raksha Bandhan celebration at Mebo also carried a broader message beyond the traditional festival. The Army described the occasion as reflecting an enduring relationship between soldiers and the local community, with the bonds of service, protection and brotherhood extending beyond the battlefield into community life.

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The programme thus served as a community-engagement initiative as much as a festival celebration, bringing students and soldiers together in an informal setting and providing a platform for interaction between the two.

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Last Updated: 28/08/2026
1 minute read
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