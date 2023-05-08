ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Some parts of Arunachal may even experience heavy rains (64.5 mm - 115.5 mm) on Tuesday (May 9 ).

ITANAGAR- –  IMD forecasts scattered to fairly widespread showers to pelt Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya till Wednesday (May 10). Some parts of Arunachal may even experience heavy rains (64.5 mm – 115.5 mm) on Tuesday (May 9 ).

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a flurry of weather systems has set up shop near the sister states. This includes the likes of a couple of cyclonic circulations near Bangladesh and the Bay of Bengal, along with a low-pressure area near the Southeast Bay of Bengal.

These systems will likely work in tandem to dump copious amounts of moisture over Northeast India. IMD forecasts scattered to fairly widespread showers to pelt Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya till Wednesday (May 10).  Some parts of Arunachal may even experience heavy rains (64.5 mm – 115.5 mm) on Tuesday (May 9).

Much of the rain will likely be concentrated in the state’s western districts. More specifically, Upper Subansiri, Lower Subansiri and Kra Daadi could see fairly widespread showers with thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. Capital city Itanagar could also share in a few rain spots till the weekend, IMD data reveals.

In another state, Assam’s Guwahati will only revel in the showers later in the week. The district could be in for a few rain spells and thundershowers on Thursday and Friday.

In lieu of the weather woes, the IMD has placed Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura on a yellow watch (meaning be updated) from Monday to Wednesday. Arunachal Pradesh will also share in this alert on Tuesday.

Despite what feels like exceedingly frequent rain, only Arunachal Pradesh has achieved an excess in rainfall among the northeastern states since the beginning of the month.

The state has garnered 89 mm of precipitation against the normal of 62 mm, rewarding it with a 43% excess. Other northeastern states continue suffering from large deficiencies.

