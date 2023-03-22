France Consul General keen to forge collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh

ZIRO- The Consul General of France in Kolkata Didier Henri Marie Talpain expressed keen interest to forge collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh in various areas which are feasible and mutually beneficial to both France and Arunachal Pradesh.

During a one-day tour to Ziro Valley yesterday, the Consul General said France and Arunachal Pradesh could build collaboration in Sports Management, Higher Education and Sustainable Tourism. He asked the Lower Subansiri District Administration to prepare draft projects in these areas pertaining to Ziro valley.

While thanking the people of Ziro and Arunachal Pradesh for their warm hospitality, the Consul General advised the local people to be proud of their tradition but to think for the future as well.

During his tour to the valley, the Consul General was received at Subansiri Sadan, the official residence of Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner by local legislator and Minister Agriculture, Horticulture Er.Tage Taki and DC Bamin Nime along with few Heads of Departments.

The Consul General was then shown the District Museum, the Seeh water conservation and recreational lake where they took a boat ride around the lake, and taken a tour of Hong, Mudang Tage, Dutta and Hija villages. A lunch was arranged at another water conservation and recreational Siikhey Lake where few cultural items from both Apatani and Nyishi tribes were showcased.

Later, a live display of ‘Boha Beni’ or the acrobatic swinging by courageous persons on the ‘Babo’ or wooden pole erected during the ongoing Myoko Festival was displayed at Lempia village. A ‘walk the talk’ around Bulla village was also undertaken to get a feel of the festival organized by Hari and Bulla villages this year. The guests were then treated with Apatani hospitality by a village host and DMO Dr.Tage Kanno at his Tajang village residence after which they departed back to Itanagar.

The Consul General was accompanied by Consular Attache Adrien Yves Hubert Blanchard and Press Attache and Diplomatic Liaise Anjita Roychaudhary during the trip.