Back-to-Back Maternal Deaths in Arunachal Spark Allegations of Medical Negligence

NAMSAI/ ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh has been rocked by three maternal death cases in September, raising grave concerns about medical negligence and accountability in state hospitals.

CASE:3:- A tragic case of alleged medical negligence at Namsai District Hospital has sparked outrage after the deaths of a pregnant woman, Lt. Gita Murmu, and her newborn on the night of September 28, 2025.

According to a complaint filed with the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) by the North East Human Rights Organization (NEHRO), the victim was rushed to the hospital around 9:00 PM in severe labor pain. However, the family alleges:

No emergency doctor was on duty.

A nurse issued a referral slip to Assam Medical College without medical evaluation.

The hospital denied them the use of its ambulance, claiming no driver was available, and instead gave petrol coupons worth ₹1500.

No paramedic or equipment support was provided for safe transfer.

Forced to travel in a private vehicle, the woman delivered en route. The newborn died shortly after birth. Despite stopping at Doomdooma Hospital in Assam for preliminary care, the mother succumbed to excessive bleeding before reaching Tinsukia.

NEHRO has alleged gross violation of the right to health and life (Article 21) and demanded:

An independent inquiry into the conduct of hospital staff. Accountability of negligent officials. Compensation for the bereaved family. Reforms ensuring 24×7 emergency services, functional ambulances, and preventive measures.

The complaint calls on the SHRC to take urgent cognizance, citing this as a grave case of denial of emergency maternal care in Arunachal Pradesh.

CASE:2:- Just days earlier, on 22 September, 29-year-old Suthama Mannoi Manchey died following childbirth complications at the same hospital. Admitted on 12 September for a C-section, she reportedly suffered excessive bleeding due to a surgical lapse and later underwent a hysterectomy. Despite referrals to Assam Medical College and a private hospital in Dibrugarh, she could not be saved. Her family and local groups — NEHRO, Tai Khamti Youth Organisation (TKYO), and All Tai Khamti Singpho Students’ Union (ATKSU) — have demanded an impartial probe, accountability, and compensation.

CASE:1:- Earlier this month, on 6 September, 22-year-old Bengia Ama Gora also died at TRIHMS, Naharlagun, after a Caesarean section. The case is already under investigation amid allegations of medical negligence.

Human rights and student groups argue that these repeated tragedies point to systemic failures in maternal care across Arunachal Pradesh. NEHRO has called for independent inquiries, staff accountability, compensation, and urgent reforms to guarantee round-the-clock emergency maternal services and functional ambulance support.

While hospital officials deny negligence, citing adherence to medical protocols, public anger is mounting. Families and rights groups say these deaths reflect not isolated incidents but a pattern of institutional lapses violating women’s right to life and health under Article 21 of the Constitution.