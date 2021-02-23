Assam: Nitin Gadkari inaugurates Eri Silk Khadi Cluster under SFURTI

PASIGHAT ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, MSME, Govt of India inaugurated Eri Silk Khadi Cluster, Oyan, East Siang, Arunachal Pradesh under Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) of Ministry of MSME, Govt of India through Video Conference on Monday which was also attended by Lok Sabha MP, Eastern Arunachal Parliamentary Constituency, Tapir Gao and 37th Pasighat West MLA, Ninong Ering. .

It may be noted that the SFURTI scheme under Ministry of MSME, Govt. of India aims at upgrading the Traditional Handloom & Handicraft and Agro processing Industries in the state which are lagging behind for different reasons.

Eri Silk Khadi cluster are involved in handloom activities and has established Common Facility Centre (CFC) under SFURTI, intervention of the cluster where artisans would get benefit of technology up-gradation reflecting in their improved productivity and income. In the Eri Silk Khadi cluster, artisans are producing different diversified product in handloom with high market potential.

The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, Ministry of Skill & Entrepreneurship Development, Govt. of India was the nodal agency and Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) was the technical agency, while Lisang Donyi Welfare Society of Oyan is the implementing agency of this cluster, informed Jiten Pait in a release today.