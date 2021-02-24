Arunachal: WSU opposes subcontract of TAH NH 52- B Longding- Khonsa

LONGDING- The Wancho Students’ Union (WSU) has opposed the subcontract for the construction of Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH ) NH 52- B Longding- Khonsa road, which was awarded to Agra based construction company SKS Infraproject Ltd.

In a memorandum to the said company through the district commissioner of longding district WSU has welcome the company who started construction of said TAH before two weeks, but on the same time the union request to the company to execute the work as per the notification given by the agency without further delay or not engaging the second party.

Talking to Arunachal24 , Pongngoi Joham , President WSU , said that ” We are not encouraging the construction of TAH road to sublet, so that the thing will not repeated again in future as before”, said Joham.

The long pending road construction was merely harassed the peoples of the region since 2012 as the construction company were not able to executed the work as per the given time. This of uncertainty is very much disheartened the people of the communities, the union stated in the memorandum .

Due to this poor road condition most of the time the accidental occurred. This road is very crucial in term of road connectivity, business and developmental purpose and also its road may extended up to the international border of Myanmar.

The Wancho Students’ Union earnestly request the administration of Longding- Khonsa to affirm and submit their consent of grief concern to the construction company to execute the work as per the notification given by the agency without further delay or not engaging the second party.