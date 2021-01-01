Arunachal: Union MoS Jal Shakti, Kataria assures to protect the soil erosion issue of D. Ering WL Sanctuary to save wildlife

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) – The Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Rattanlal Kataria who is on 3 day tour in Pasighat, East Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday assured to protect the rich flora and fauna of D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary located in the riverine islands of Siang river whose rare & endangered wild animals and birds are also threatened due to habitat destruction by yearly soil erosion caused by flooding Siang river.

Kataria assured to protect the endangered species of wildlife by constructing flood control measures in the vital locations of the D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary to stop and minimize massive soil erosion to save the forested and woodlands while coming up with any major flood control projects to protect the flood hit areas of both left and right banks of the Siang river.

The minister was apprised of the need of protection of the sanctuary by yearly floods erosion due to flood in Siang river by T. Taga, Divisional Forest Officer, D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary and M. Tayeng, Member, State Board for Wildlife as flood control project to save the human habitation would caused diversion of river current toward the sanctuary which in turn damages the core zone grasslands and woodlands of the sanctuary which houses many rare & endangered species of birds and animals.

Both DFO and State Wildlife Board Member submitted a memorandum to the MoS Jal Shakti seeking Government of India’s attention in considering the soil erosion and habitat destructions issues of the sanctuary while coming up with any major flood control projects in both left and right bank of the Siang river. D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary which located in the middle of the Siang river in several islands needs protection from flood erosion, especially the woodland and highlands where most of wildlife are homed.

With the assurance of the Minister concern, the wildlife of the DEWS would breath a sense of relieve from habitat destruction which in turn if destructed would lead to forcing of wild animals toward human habitation sites leading to killing of the animals by human.