ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Tiranga Yatra & Cycle Rally in Namsai Inspires Unity, Patriotism Under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

The rally concluded with an atmosphere of unity and national pride, marking another spirited step towards strengthening the patriotic fervour in the district.

Last Updated: 11/08/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Tiranga Yatra & Cycle Rally in Namsai Inspires Unity, Patriotism Under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

NAMSAI-  In a vibrant display of patriotism, a Tiranga Yatra and Tiranga Cycle Rally was organised today under the nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, covering the route from 2nd Mile to Gandhi Chowk in Namsai.

The event was led by Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA–Namsai, and saw the participation of Nang Koliani Namchoom, i/c Deputy Commissioner, Namsai; Superintendent of Police; Commandant of CRPF (186 Battalion); ZPC; administrative officers; heads of departments; CRPF jawans; police personnel; students; and members of the general public.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Governor Honours NIMAS Director with ‘Governor’s Medallion for Excellence’ for Landmark Adventure Achievements

Addressing the gathering at Gandhi Chowk, Chau Zingnu Namchoom emphasised the importance of five key pillars for building a stronger and more harmonious society. These are, Equality for all, Family values, Environmental protection, Self-reliance, Fulfilling civic duties as responsible citizens

He urged everyone to incorporate these values into their daily lives and commended the enthusiastic public participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Encouraging citizens to proudly display the national flag at their homes, he reminded them to honour the Tricolour with due respect.

Also Read- Healthy Baby Delivered Inside 108 Ambulance in Tirap District

The rally concluded with an atmosphere of unity and national pride, marking another spirited step towards strengthening the patriotic fervour in the district.

Last Updated: 11/08/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Rising HIV, Hepatitis Cases Among Addicts Spark Urgent Action at Papum Pare NCORD Meet

Arunachal: Rising HIV, Hepatitis Cases Among Addicts Spark Urgent Action at Papum Pare NCORD Meet

Arunachal: Two-Day Workshop on Panchayat Advancement Index 2.0 Begins in Namsai

Arunachal: Two-Day Workshop on Panchayat Advancement Index 2.0 Begins in Namsai

Arunachal: KVK Namsai Demonstrates Milky Mushroom Casing Technology to Farmers of Krishnapur

Arunachal: KVK Namsai Demonstrates Milky Mushroom Casing Technology to Farmers of Krishnapur

Arunachal: Tawang Hosts Preliminary National Space Day, Celebrating Chandrayaan-3’s Historic Lunar Landing

Arunachal: Tawang Hosts Preliminary National Space Day, Celebrating Chandrayaan-3’s Historic Lunar Landing

Arunachal Cabinet Approves Landmark Youth Policy, Social Security Reforms, and Education Boost

Arunachal Cabinet Approves Landmark Youth Policy, Social Security Reforms, and Education Boost

Arunachal; Refresher Training Strengthens Roles of Gaon Buras and Head Gaon Buras in Ziro

Arunachal; Refresher Training Strengthens Roles of Gaon Buras and Head Gaon Buras in Ziro

Arunachal: World Breastfeeding Week 2025 Observed Across Ziro with Community-Centric Outreach

Arunachal: World Breastfeeding Week 2025 Observed Across Ziro with Community-Centric Outreach

Arunachal: Tezu Hosts 11th National Handloom Day

Arunachal: Tezu Hosts 11th National Handloom Day

Arunachal: RGUSU Launches Educational Outreach in Yomcha, Emphasizing Hygiene, Awareness, and Youth Counselling

Arunachal: RGUSU Launches Educational Outreach in Yomcha, Emphasizing Hygiene, Awareness, and Youth Counselling

Heartfelt Congratulations to Arunachal's UPSC Stars — Dr. Zing Messar and Bullo Manku

Heartfelt Congratulations to Arunachal’s UPSC Stars — Dr. Zing Messar and Bullo Manku

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button