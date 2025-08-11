Arunachal: Tiranga Yatra & Cycle Rally in Namsai Inspires Unity, Patriotism Under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

NAMSAI- In a vibrant display of patriotism, a Tiranga Yatra and Tiranga Cycle Rally was organised today under the nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, covering the route from 2nd Mile to Gandhi Chowk in Namsai.

The event was led by Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA–Namsai, and saw the participation of Nang Koliani Namchoom, i/c Deputy Commissioner, Namsai; Superintendent of Police; Commandant of CRPF (186 Battalion); ZPC; administrative officers; heads of departments; CRPF jawans; police personnel; students; and members of the general public.

Also Read- Governor Honours NIMAS Director with ‘Governor’s Medallion for Excellence’ for Landmark Adventure Achievements

Addressing the gathering at Gandhi Chowk, Chau Zingnu Namchoom emphasised the importance of five key pillars for building a stronger and more harmonious society. These are, Equality for all, Family values, Environmental protection, Self-reliance, Fulfilling civic duties as responsible citizens

He urged everyone to incorporate these values into their daily lives and commended the enthusiastic public participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Encouraging citizens to proudly display the national flag at their homes, he reminded them to honour the Tricolour with due respect.

Also Read- Healthy Baby Delivered Inside 108 Ambulance in Tirap District

The rally concluded with an atmosphere of unity and national pride, marking another spirited step towards strengthening the patriotic fervour in the district.