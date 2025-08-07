ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Tezu Hosts 11th National Handloom Day

Unveils Visionary Handloom & Handicraft Policy 2024.

TEZU- The 11th National Handloom Day was celebrated with cultural pride and renewed commitment to artisan welfare at Amik Ringya Hall, Tezu. The event was organized by the Department of Textile and Handicraft, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.

It marked the official release of the Arunachal Pradesh Handloom and Handicraft Policy 2024, and honoured the unsung heroes of the loom — the state’s weavers and craftspeople.

The programme was graced by Minister Nyato Dukam as Chief Guest. In his speech, he hailed the weaving community as guardians of tribal heritage, underlining that traditional skills are not merely artistic but are also powerful tools of livelihood and economic empowerment.

Dukam reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to inclusive development, linking the new policy to recent infrastructure upgrades and a vision for sustainable, district-wide growth.

Dr. Mohesh Chai, MLA, addressed the gathering as Guest of Honour. He reminded attendees of the Swadeshi Movement’s legacy, which National Handloom Day commemorates, and emphasized the cultural resilience needed to resist westernization. Announcing the creation of new craft centres at Tezu and Sunpura, he called for renewed public support under the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative.

In her keynote, Mrs Mimum Tayeng emphasized Arunachal’s weaving legacy — “a loom in every home” — and the urgent need to transition the art into a viable, full-time profession. She outlined the policy’s key areas, including marketing, branding, credit access, and the preservation of unique local crafts like handmade Tawang paper.

Dorjee Phuntso, Director of Textile and Handicraft, provided a detailed overview of the newly launched Handloom and Handicraft Policy 2024, which includes provisions for, a digital database of artisans, Weavers Credit Cards, Emphasis on branding, e-commerce, and legal protections, and Flagship schemes like “One Tribe One Weave”, eco-friendly products, and Handloom Mark.

The event also featured, recognition awards to the best artisans, distribution of free yarns to registered weavers, computer sets to five proposed digitized districts, and a vibrant exhibition showcasing diverse traditional textiles from across Arunachal Pradesh.

Notable attendees included Deputy Commissioner K.N. Damo, SP Anurag Dwivedi, Former Minister  Nakul Chai, ZPC Mrs Dasula Krisikro, ZPM Balong Tindiya, alongside heads of departments, artisans, and entrepreneurs.

The celebration reflected not just the rich cultural heritage of the state, but also a forward-looking strategy to uplift its traditional economy, placing artisans at the centre of Arunachal’s growth narrative.

