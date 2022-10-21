Arunachal: Teachers trained and apprise of their targeted learning outcomes via one day training workshop by IFET

DIYUN- More than 80 teachers from all the 30-government primary and upper primary schools received training on their targeted lesson objectives for the next two months ending January on 18 October 2022 here at the Community Hall, Circuit House, Diyun.

The day long training workshop was conducted by India Foundation for Education Transformation as a part of its ongoing school transformation and Foundation literacy and numeracy (FLN) partnership with the Changlang District Administration.

The design of the workshop was to apprise the teachers of their outcomes for the next two months. Through the workshop teachers were oriented the teachers of their collective objective for the next two months. For this teacher were given lots of academic materials including two handbooks containing contextualised weekly plan and day wise lesson plans containing specific lesson objectives.

Amongst numerous activities, through the learning walk activity teachers were showcased as to how they can make their classroom print rich and support learning by showing all different types of Teaching-Learning Materials (TLMs).