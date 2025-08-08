ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Tawang Hosts Preliminary National Space Day, Celebrating Chandrayaan-3’s Historic Lunar Landing

The grand finale of National Space Day will be held in New Delhi, concluding the nationwide celebration of India’s space milestones.

Last Updated: 08/08/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Tawang Hosts Preliminary National Space Day, Celebrating Chandrayaan-3’s Historic Lunar Landing

TAWANG-  In a spirited tribute to India’s space achievements, the preliminary National Space Day was celebrated at Kalawangpo Hall, Tawang, marking the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander on the Moon’s South Pole on August 17, 2023.

Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, Namgyal Angmo, graced the event as Chief Guest. In her address, she underscored the importance of science and scientific thinking in everyday life, urging students to pursue scientific learning with passion and to dream of becoming future scientists. She emphasized that the day’s inspiration should extend beyond the event and influence the participants’ lives.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read-  ITBP’s First-Ever Procurement of Local Organic Produce Marks Historic Day in Lohit

The celebration was further elevated by the presence of Dr. Jayasimha, Project Director of Chandrayaan-5, ISRO, Bengaluru, as Guest of Honour and Resource Person. His engaging lecture and audio-visual presentation offered insights into ISRO’s journey and milestones. Adding to the educational value, Dr. Jonali Goswami from NESAC shared perspectives on capacity building and outreach in space science.

A highlight of the day was a Space Science quiz competition featuring teams from GHSS Tawang, GSS Town, GSS Bomba, and Manjushree School. GSS Town clinched first place, followed by GSS Bomba as runner-up.

Also Read- Rare Leopard Cat Cub Spotted Near Jang: A Boost to Wildlife Conservation in Tawang

The event was attended by senior officials from the Department of Science & Technology, school principals, teachers, and a large contingent of students, creating an atmosphere of excitement and inspiration. Trophies and certificates were presented to the winners by the Chief Guest, along with participation certificates for all students.

The grand finale of National Space Day will be held in New Delhi, concluding the nationwide celebration of India’s space milestones.

Tags
Last Updated: 08/08/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Tawang District Prepares for Three-Phase ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign Ahead of Independence Day

Arunachal: Tawang District Prepares for Three-Phase ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign Ahead of Independence Day

Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Conducts 7-Day Vocational Workshop on Banana Chips Making

Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Conducts 7-Day Vocational Workshop on Banana Chips Making

Arunachal Governor Congratulates Kabak Yano on Conquering Mount Kilimanjaro

Arunachal Governor Congratulates Kabak Yano on Conquering Mount Kilimanjaro

Arunachal: Basar Hosts NICRA Workshop to Tackle Climate Crisis Through Resilient Agriculture and Innovation

Arunachal: Basar Hosts NICRA Workshop to Tackle Climate Crisis Through Resilient Agriculture and Innovation

Arunachal: Lohit Hosts Motivational-Cum-Counselling Programme for NILP Volunteers and CBSE Teachers to Boost Literacy and STEM Education

Arunachal: Lohit Hosts Motivational-Cum-Counselling Programme for NILP Volunteers and CBSE Teachers to Boost Literacy and STEM Education

Arunachal: Protests Erupt in Harmoti After Woman Killed by Speeding Truck; Road Blockade Halts Traffic

Arunachal: Protests Erupt in Harmoti After Woman Killed by Speeding Truck; Road Blockade Halts Traffic

Arunachal: Limin Ingo’s Body Recovered from Yomgo River After Three Days

Arunachal: Limin Ingo’s Body Recovered from Yomgo River After Three Days

Arunachal: Lohit Hosts District-Level Science Exhibition Under Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan

Arunachal: Lohit Hosts District-Level Science Exhibition Under Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan

Arunachal: ITBP’s First-Ever Procurement of Local Organic Produce Marks Historic Day in Lohit

Arunachal: ITBP’s First-Ever Procurement of Local Organic Produce Marks Historic Day in Lohit

Arunachal: Duitongkhar Hosts Horticulture Awareness Drive under Vibrant Village Programme

Arunachal: Duitongkhar Hosts Horticulture Awareness Drive under Vibrant Village Programme

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button